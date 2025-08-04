Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Alto Agrelo awarded Geographical Indication status

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  04 August, 2025

Argentina’s Alto Agrelo has become the fifth wine region in Mendoza’s Luján de Cuyo to receive protected Geographical Indication status from The National Institute of Viticulture (INV).

Alto Agrelo joins Agrelo, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo and Vistalba as a GI following a successful campaign by Grupo Avinea in May 2025.

José Verdaguer, agricultural manager at Grupo Avinea, said :“This new recognition allows us to reinforce Alto Agrelo’s position as a distinctive origin, with a unique identity and great potential to compete in the most demanding markets.”

Read more: Invivo gains investment from Indevin in global growth push

Grupo Avinea owns its flagship estate in Alto Agrelo – a 232ha certified organic vineyard which is the origin of wine labels including Argento Estate Bottled Organic Malbec and Artesano de Argento Organic Malbec, among others. It is a leader in sustainability in the wine industry and its wines are available in more than 50 countries.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Symington announces leadership reshuffle

Italian wine braces for €317mn loss desp...

Tariffs: $25bn impact on US wine while F...

Curious Vines launches fresh campaign to...

English and Welsh vineyard numbers conti...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Society of Vintners: Commercial Director

...

Wanderlust Wine: On Trade Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95