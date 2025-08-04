Alto Agrelo awarded Geographical Indication status

By Jaq Bayles

Argentina’s Alto Agrelo has become the fifth wine region in Mendoza’s Luján de Cuyo to receive protected Geographical Indication status from The National Institute of Viticulture (INV).

Alto Agrelo joins Agrelo, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo and Vistalba as a GI following a successful campaign by Grupo Avinea in May 2025.

José Verdaguer, agricultural manager at Grupo Avinea, said :“This new recognition allows us to reinforce Alto Agrelo’s position as a distinctive origin, with a unique identity and great potential to compete in the most demanding markets.”

Grupo Avinea owns its flagship estate in Alto Agrelo – a 232ha certified organic vineyard which is the origin of wine labels including Argento Estate Bottled Organic Malbec and Artesano de Argento Organic Malbec, among others. It is a leader in sustainability in the wine industry and its wines are available in more than 50 countries.