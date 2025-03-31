South America Report: How wine is faring in Milei’s Argentina

By Andrew Catchpole

Argentina’s economic situation often presents a challenge for those producing and exporting wine – and the current climate, following yet more twists and turns, remains as complex and convoluted as ever. Following the marked devaluation of the peso in December 2023 as the new far-right president Javier Milei swept to power on a ticket of dramatic economic reform, a turbulent year was followed by the re-election of Trump in Argentina’s biggest export market, which may now help rather than hinder the industry.