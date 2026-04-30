Grupo Peñaflor-owner scales up with acquisition of Off-Piste Wines

By Oliver Catchpole

International holding company Terold Invest – which controls Grupo Peñaflor and WX Wines – has announced the acquisition of Cheltenham-based brand developer and distributor Off-Piste Wines.

The global company resulting from the merger will have significant scale in the wine industry, with total volumes in Europe exceeding five million cases annually.

Of this volume, Off-Piste will represent a significant part, with the business currently selling around three million nine-litre cases per year with a presence across all UK channels, including supermarkets, discounters, restaurants, and hotels.

Founded in 2007, it has created several brands, with a portfolio including leading canned wine Most Wanted, Argentinian Malbec The Wanderer, and others.

Terold – which is an investment vehicle for the Bemberg family – described the group as “uniquely positioned to unlock significant growth opportunities” in the UK and international markets.

According to the company, Off-Piste was acquired due to its flexible business model and global sourcing capabilities (purchasing wine from over 10 countries and bottling in the UK).

This is in addition to its “best-in-class” execution and distribution network in the UK – one of the world’s most competitive wine markets.

Off-Piste’s management team, led by CEO Andy Talbot, will remain at its head to ensure continuity and build upon “its strong momentum”.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gustavo Sampayo, CEO of Terold Invest, said: “This is a highly strategic acquisition for Terold Invest.

“Off-Piste Wines has built an exceptional business in the UK, combining commercial strength with a clear track record of innovation.

“Together, we see significant opportunity to accelerate growth, expand our brand footprint, and shape the future of the wine category across key global markets.”

Terold added that the acquisition reflects the family’s “commitment to building a diversified global wine platform, driven by strong family values, a long-term perspective and a passion for bringing people together through wine”.











