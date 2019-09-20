Off-Piste unveils new partnership with Piccini

Cheltenham-based importer Off-Piste Wines has become the exclusive representative for Italian producer Piccini in the UK multiple off-trade.

Founded in 1882, Tenute Piccini is a family-run wine brand based in Castellina di Chianti in the Chianti Classico region.

In addition to its Tuscan estates in Chianti and Maremma, it has holdings in Montalcino, where it produces Brunello and Regio Cantina, and Basilicata, where it focuses on Aglianico del Vulture.

Its award-winning Memoro Red is a blend of Primitivo from Basilicata, Montepulciano from the Abruzzo, Nero d’Avola from Sicily and Merlot from the Veneto.

Andy Talbot, managing director of Off-Piste Wines said: “We’re delighted to be representing Piccini in the multiple off-trade sector. There’s a great synergy between the two companies: Piccini’s modern approach, great sense of fun and constant desire to improve and innovate fits brilliantly with the Off-Piste philosophy and we are very much looking forward to building the partnership and exploring new ideas together.”

Mario Piccini, the fourth-generation chief executive of Tenute Piccini, said: “Joining forces with Off-Piste Wines is a key step on our growth strategy here. This is happening at a historic moment for us, as we are just relocating to a modern 17,000-square-metre winery, which will be fully functional by the end of 2019.

“We are confident that Off-Piste’s dynamism, together with its ability to predict market trends, will benefit from our increased competitiveness. We are thrilled by this new partnership.”

Off-Piste Wines, which owns the successful Most Wanted wine brand, entered the Sunday Times HSBC International Fast Track 200 list of companies for the first time this year.







