González Byass announces distribution partnership with G.H. Martel

By Oliver Catchpole

González Byass UK has announced that it will be the UK distributor of G.H. Martel & Co’s well-known champagne brands G.H. Martel, Maison Vieille France and Cuvée Victoire from 1 July 2026.

The champagne house was founded in 1869 in Hautvillers. Just over a century later, in 1979, it was purchased by the Rapeneau family, who themselves have been champagne producers since 1901.

The company is one of the largest family producers in the region, owning over 200ha of vineyards, with supply from a further 500ha of its partners’ vineyards.

Commenting on the partnership, González Byass UK’s MD, Melissa Draycott, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome G.H. Martel & Co to our portfolio.

“I have personally known the family for over 20 years and always admired their passion, energy and commitment to their Champagnes, region and customers.

“G.H. Martel’s values of family, legacy, quality and sustainability are perfectly aligned with our own values at González Byass. We look forward to working together to grow the brands together in the UK.”

The company’s third generation president and winemaker Christophe Rapeneau works alongside his two sons and his nephew, running the company. He has vinified over 40 vintages in his career, producing champagnes from Grand Cru and Premier Cru vineyards.

He has previously been named Sparkling Winemaker of the Year at the International Wine Challenge.

His son Jean-Remy Rapeneau – the export director for the business – added: “The time is right to grow our presence in the UK market and we can’t wait to get started with Melissa and her team at González Byass UK.

“We are passionate about producing the very best quality Champagne and giving the best service and to our customers in the UK.’’



