Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

González Byass announces distribution partnership with G.H. Martel

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  08 June, 2026

González Byass UK has announced that it will be the UK distributor of G.H. Martel & Co’s well-known champagne brands G.H. Martel, Maison Vieille France and Cuvée Victoire from 1 July 2026.

The champagne house was founded in 1869 in Hautvillers. Just over a century later, in 1979, it was purchased by the Rapeneau family, who themselves have been champagne producers since 1901.

The company is one of the largest family producers in the region, owning over 200ha of vineyards, with supply from a further 500ha of its partners’ vineyards.

Commenting on the partnership, González Byass UK’s MD, Melissa Draycott, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome G.H. Martel & Co to our portfolio.

“I have personally known the family for over 20 years and always admired their passion, energy and commitment to their Champagnes, region and customers.

“G.H. Martel’s values of family, legacy, quality and sustainability are perfectly aligned with our own values at González Byass. We look forward to working together to grow the brands together in the UK.”

The company’s third generation president and winemaker Christophe Rapeneau works alongside his two sons and his nephew, running the company. He has vinified over 40 vintages in his career, producing champagnes from Grand Cru and Premier Cru vineyards.

He has previously been named Sparkling Winemaker of the Year at the International Wine Challenge.

His son Jean-Remy Rapeneau – the export director for the business – added: “The time is right to grow our presence in the UK market and we can’t wait to get started with Melissa and her team at González Byass UK.

“We are passionate about producing the very best quality Champagne and giving the best service and to our customers in the UK.’’

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Familia Torres earns B Corp certification

Campaign to cut hospitality VAT to 10% s...

The Wine Society embraces AI-powered rec...

Flint welcomes several leading Cape prod...

González Byass unveils historic Jerez bo...

TWE announces major portfolio overhaul

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Discover Rioja

24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95