Wine tourism: Rathfinny announces expansion of vineyard accommodation

By Oliver Catchpole

Rathfinny Wine Estate has unveiled plans for a significant expansion of its on-site guest accommodation, following unanimous approval from the South Downs National Park Authority.

The sparkling wine producer said that the development was “ambitious” and added that it was a “vote of confidence” in its vision for establishing the South Downs as a destination for international wine tourism.

It will build six luxury ‘Grape Pickers’ Huts’ in the old quarry overlooking the vineyard, along with a new Stable Block featuring four guest bedrooms with private terraces. It will also enhance the existing Flint Barns accommodation – adding a new dining room and a vineyard-facing terrace.

Read more: Ian Macleod Distillers launches private client business

During the planning process, the designs were praised by councillors for their architectural quality, along with the B Corp estate’s sustainable approach to development.

The new accommodation will also provide new employment opportunities for East Sussex, creating new career pathways in the UK’s wine tourism sector.

Commenting on the expansion, Mark Driver, co-owner and co-founder of Rathfinny, said: “This investment allows us to welcome more guests than ever before to the estate and to share everything that makes Sussex such a special place to visit. We're incredibly grateful for the support of the South Downs National Park Authority and excited to bring these exceptional new accommodation spaces to life.”

“English wine tourism is entering a new era. Visitors from around the world are discovering Sussex as one of the most exciting wine destinations anywhere, and we're proud to be helping shape that future while creating new opportunities for hospitality careers in the region.”

Rathfinny’s investment comes at a time when both UK and international visitors are increasingly interested in the Sussex Winelands (and English wine producing regions more generally).

In a related move, Wine GB has recently launched a ‘Wine Tourism Relief’ campaign, placing additional focus on the fast-growing sector, as Harpers reported.

It aims to persuade the Treasury to grant duty relief on cellar door sales up to 50,000 bottles, to help drive the development of this channel for the English and Welsh wine sector.

The trade organisation stressed that this was a matter of strengthening both domestic tourism and promoting the industry on the international scale.















