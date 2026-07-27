Ian Macleod Distillers launches private client business

By Oliver Catchpole

Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD) has launched a new private client business that offers collectors, investors and enthusiasts access to some of what it called Scotland’s rarest whisky stocks.

The well-known scotch producer’s newest division gives clients the opportunity to acquire highly limited-edition single casks and releases directly from the brand owner.

These include rare sherry casks from Tamdhu dating back to the ‘60s, some of the final Rosebank casks distilled before its closure in 1993, and Glengoune bourbon and sherry matured stocks dating from the ‘70s onwards.

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Clients will also have access to spirit casks from Laggan Bay Distillery, IMD’s newest distillery on Islay.

The new venture will operate through a combination of direct client relationships and a carefully selected network of partners with connections to high-net-worth individuals and collectors across the world.

It will be led by William Ovens (pictured, right) – who takes the role of head of private clients – along with Stuart Hendry (pictured, left), the new private client director.

Ovens has spent eight years with IMD as head of global travel retail – a role he will continue to hold – and has previously held senior positions at Quintessential Brands and The Edrington Group.

Commenting on the business, Ovens said: “I am delighted to be launching this exciting new business alongside my friend and colleague Stuart Hendry.

“Stuart has made an outstanding contribution to Ian Macleod Distillers over the past two decades, creating world-class visitor experiences that have become recognised throughout the industry.

Hendry brings with him 23 years’ experience at the company, most recently serving as head of brand homes, where he has played a key role developing its distillery visitor experiences, including at Glengoyne and Rosebank.

He also launched the Glengoyne cask programme himself.

Hendry added: “From Rosebank Lowland Single Malt, the acclaimed and highly collectable ‘King of the Lowlands’, to Tamdhu Speyside Single Malt, the only single malt to be exclusively matured in Oloroso Sherry Casks, we are exceptionally fortunate custodians of some truly extraordinary casks.

“Crucially, our clients gain the reassurance of purchasing directly from the distillery owner and brand custodian, providing transparency, provenance and peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.”



















