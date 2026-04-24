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Levenbank Distillery announces first ever scotch bottling

By Hamish Graham
Published:  24 April, 2026

Loch Lomond Brewery-owned Levenbank Distillery has unveiled that its first ever scotch bottling is now up for pre-sale. The Dumbarton-based business’s inaugural single grain whisky will hit the market in 2029.

The year marks the 700th anniversary of Scottish king, Robert The Bruce’s death – the whisky being distilled in the former grounds of the Bruce family home at Cardross, west of Glasgow. The ‘1329’ whisky will be limited to 700 bottles.

Each purchase will also come with a Levenbank 700 club membership, which will include the 700ml bottle of the finished whisky in 2029, as well as a 500ml bottle of new make spirits in 2026.

Owing to Bruce’s Norman heritage, the whisky is distilled in French calvados casks, while its grain recipe is Loch Lomond Brewery’s ‘Silkie Stout’.

Levenbank’s first single malt whiskies are expected in 2030, 700ml bottles of both expressions will be included in this pre-sale package.

Euan MacEachern, head distiller at Levenbank Distillery, reflected: “No distillery in or around Dumbarton – an area that for almost 50 years from 1935 was recognised as the whisky capital of the world – would be complete without grain whisky and our single grain whiskies.”

He added: “Rye will also feature in our single grain production and in our typical artisanal style we will look to small release batches utilising more than one style of rye malts including crystal and chocolate rye as well as the more traditional malt.”

To find out more about Levenbank, click here.




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