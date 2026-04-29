Quinta do Noval declares 2024 vintage port

By Oliver Catchpole

Quinta do Noval has declared three 2024 vintages – Quinta do Noval Vintage Port 2024; Quinta do Noval Nacional Vintage Port 2024; and Quinta do Passadouro Vintage Port 2024.

The house also declared a 2023 vintage for the these three ports last year.

Quinta do Noval is the latest in a string of leading producers who have made declarations this year, including Fladgate Family Wines, which described 2024 as the first ‘general declaration’ since 2017 (as Harpers reported).

Quinta do Noval said that conditions during the 2024 growing cycle were “particularly favourable” with a rainy winter and good spring replenishing the water reserves in the soil – encouraging an early budburst in March.

Furthermore, a cool beginning to summer delayed veraison until July, allowing for slow and even grape ripening, and while August was dry, the water reserves in the soil kept many of the vines in balance.

A mild September also helped the grapes to ripen at a steady pace, resulting in healthy, balanced and fresh fruit, with good phenolic ripeness.

Commenting on the 2024 vintage, Christian Seely, MD of Quinta do Noval, said: “Several plots of Touriga Nacional, Touriga Francesa and Sousão were particularly noteworthy. The Nacional vineyard itself, together with several old mixed variety vineyard parcels, proved exceptional.

“The wines show great purity of fruit, structure and aromatic depth. They are precise, refined and very well balanced, with a remarkable combination of elegance and intensity.

“These are vintage port that are already highly expressive in youth, yet possess the structure, depth and balance required for a long and promising evolution in bottle.”













