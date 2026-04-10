Scotch brand aims for ‘deep sea’ cask maturation experiment

By Hamish Graham

Scotch whisky producer Domhayn is launching a fundraising campaign to carry out an experiment exposing a spirit-filled cask to “deep sea” pressures – equivalent to 1,000 fathoms or 1,830m below sea level.

If successful, the Kickstarter campaign will lead to initial, on land trials in a hydrostatic pressure chamber. If the process proves effective in developing desired characteristics in the spirit, then Domhayn “will move on to a full ocean experiment”, according to founder James Patterson (pictured).

Previous trials saw Domhayn submerge a vodka-filled cask to 215 metres under water then utilising “chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry” at the University of Oxford’s Department of Chemistry to analyse the samples, compared to a control cask not exposed to these pressures. The process demonstrated a decrease in sulphur molecules alongside an increase of cask-influenced attributes.

According to the scotch brand, the basis for these changes is due to the following factors: higher pressure compresses the oak structure of the casks, air pockets found within both the wood and liquid expand and contract during pressure cycles, and consequentially this movement drives the spirit deeper into the wood and back out again.

Domhayn’s inaugural release took place last year. The ‘DLNABK’ barrel (containing 2010 single malt from the north east of Scotland) was submerged to the bottom of Loch Ness (218 metres) on Valentine’s Day 2025, with the first bottles from this barrel auctioned later last year on 25 April 2025.

Patterson added: “Submerging casks into Loch Ness started as a bit of curiosity, just wanting to see if pressure would actually change anything. It did.

“This next step is really about understanding how far that effect goes, and whether we’re only just scratching the surface.

“It’s part science experiment, part modern Scottish innovation story, and we’re inviting supporters from around the world to back our journey and maybe even taste the results for themselves.”









