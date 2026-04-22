Martell launches AI-powered bartender

By Oliver Catchpole

Pernod Ricard-owned Cognac house Martell has launched an AI-powered ‘virtual bartender’, claiming to be the first brand in the category to do so.

Available on the house’s website, the tool offers tailored content and responses to questions from consumers, including information on Martell’s range; its history; and advice on how to consume Cognac.

Calling it a “fun, novel way to connect with today’s consumers”, the producer added that the bartender can suggest cocktails based on taste, mood, occasion, ingredient or product.

Read more: New UK Vineyard Guide set to support wine tourism

When asked directly, the LLM said that it draws data only from ‘verified Martell sources’, including the house’s official website and its published cocktail recipes, while health information (for example) is outsourced to bodies such as the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD).

It can also provide links to information when required.

Commenting on the launch, the brand said that it is “leading the way as the first brand in the Cognac category to launch a real-time conversational experience, pushing the boundaries of taste with its new Virtual Bartender.

“Designed as an innovation in service of inspiration, the Virtual Bartender creates a new way to connect with today’s consumers.

“From perfected recipes to intriguing House facts, each exchange is designed to engage, educate, and open new taste horizons”.

It added that the release of the tool reflects Martell’s commitment to innovating digitally, experimenting with AI and improving consumer engagement.

The LLM is trained on Martell’s ‘brand values and principles’ and designed to steer consumers away from harmful queries and give reminders about responsible drinking.

The Virtual Bartender is accessible here.











