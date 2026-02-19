Pernod Ricard sees H1 sales slump amid challenging market

By Hamish Graham

French drinks heavyweight Pernod Ricard saw a 5.9% decline in organic sales to €5.25bn in the first half of its financial year. Declines were most concerning in the US and Chinese markets, falling 15% and 28%, respectively.

In the US context, Pernod Ricard touted the impact of “some inventory adjustments” on causing the sales drop seen, likely a downstream effect of US tariffs on goods the company is exporting from the EU and the UK. These impacts are likely to hit sales across the whole year according to the drinks producer.

Trade difficulties in China also likely contributed to Pernod’s precipitous sales fall there. In response to the EU’s move to introduce tariffs on electric vehicles made in China, the Chinese government launched an anti-dumping investigation into the EU brandy industry. In July 2025, tariffs up to 34.9% on EU brandy were announced, exempting major EU brandy producers, including Pernod Ricard, only if these brands sell to China at a ‘minimum price’ (though this price was not disclosed).

Additional challenges in the Chinese market detailed included “persistent macro-economic and consumer sentiment weakness”, according to Pernod Ricard. China’s weakened domestic demand has been well reported with the Chinese government announcing last year it aimed to increase household consumption as a proportion of its GDP “significantly” over the next half decade as part of its 2026-2030 5-year plan.

The sales picture beyond these two major markets were comparatively better, seeing a 4% climb in sales to India, as well as strong growth in Turkey, South Africa and Japan. Champagne house Perrier-Jouët saw double digit growth in the latter market.

EU sales were squeezed, sliding 3%. A “modest market contraction” in France as well as declines in Germany and Spain contributed to this fall. Poland by contrast has seen growth but likely due to phasing – a shift in when sales happen – due to the planned introduction of fresh excise tax increases in the country.

Other noted impacts in sales were an unfavourable foreign exchange environment linked to the US dollar, Indian rupee and Turkish lira. The dollar fell 9.4% in 2025, this environment meant that when US sales were converted back to Euros the value of these sales was lower compared to when sold at the same dollar price previously.

In June 2025 the company announced a significant restructuring effort in response to the market downturn. The initiative named ‘Fit for Future’ has seen the company cut its structure costs by 10%.











