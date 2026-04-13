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‘Taste of England’ competition introduced by Chapel Down

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  13 April, 2026

Leading English wine producer Chapel Down has launched the ‘Taste of England’, a competition aimed at celebrating the next generation of English chefs.

Competitors are asked to submit a three-course menu – which showcases their interpretation of modern English cooking – paired with sparkling wines from Chapel Down.

Chapel Down said that these submissions should “celebrate homegrown produce, reflect a strong sense of place and demonstrate a clear, contemporary point of view”.

Entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts and journalists, who will select three winners, to be announced in June.

These winners will have their menus ‘brought to life’, through a series of events throughout summer, including chef takeovers at the winery restaurant, the Swan.

They will also receive a £3,000 cash prize and feature in PR and marketing campaigns nationally – with opportunities to cook at key events throughout the season.

Commenting on the contest, Liam Newton chief marketing officer for Chapel Down, said: “At Chapel Down, we have always believed that great wine and great food are intrinsically linked through a shared sense of place.

“English cuisine is undergoing a real shift, with a new generation of chefs championing seasonal produce and redefining what modern English cooking looks like.

“Taste of England is about giving those chefs a platform, while also showcasing the versatility of English sparkling wine as a natural partner to contemporary British dishes.”

The competition is part of a wider summer 2026 campaign by the winery, which is aiming to target a new generation of millennial consumers and strengthen Chapel Down’s overall presence in the UK food and drink market.

This will include partnerships with three UK food festivals – Pub in the Park, Sound Bites Festival and Big Feastival – along with Royal Ascot, the Top 50 Gastropub Awards and a number of collaborations with restaurants across the country.

The deadline for entry is 10:00pm on 27 April 2026.

To enter, chefs should fill out the form here, and submit it to chapeldown@thesaucecollective.com. 





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