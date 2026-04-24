Eden Mill Distillery appoints new CEO

By Hamish Graham

St Andrews spirits producer Eden Mill Distillery has unveiled its new CEO, Steven Kersley (pictured). The appointment follows the October 2025 acquisition of the business by Ruby Capital, a Dundee-based private investment firm.

Kersley has more than 10 years’ experience in the Scotch whisky and spirits sector, his most recent role being MD of BrewDog Distilling Co. He spent 10 years in various spirits roles at BrewDog with prior experience at Diageo and Glasgow’s West Brewery.

The appointment comes after the distiller’s recent expansion. This included its new distillery, visitor centre and cocktail bar, all of which sits astride the Eden Estuary at the University of St Andrews’ Eden Campus.

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The new chief executive believes its location next to St Andrews places Eden Mill well for growth.

Kersley said: “With its location at the gateway to the home of golf, our distillery occupies one of the most compelling sites in Scottish spirits. St Andrews is a genuinely special place with over a million tourists passing through each year. As the 2026 season gets underway, we’re adding to the excellent local offering with our distillery visitor centre.”

He added: “We have an incredible back-catalogue of award-winning spirits, but what excites me most are the spirits that are yet to come.

“We’re building a whisky programme that's uncompromising in its ambition: a wood policy of serious depth and intention, underpinned by a distillate that's been crafted by layering flavour at every stage of production.”

Chairman of Ruby Capital, Tony Banks, commented on Kersley’s appointment: “We acquired Eden Mill because we believe in what it can become. It has an extraordinary location, a loyal following and the infrastructure to grow into something significant.

“Appointing Steven is the most important step we've taken since acquisition. He understands this industry from the ground up, he has the commercial ambition we need, and he shares our absolute commitment to making whisky of the highest quality.”









