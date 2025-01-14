Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

SWA highlights daily loss for HMRC of £500,000 duty

By Hamish Graham
Published:  14 January, 2025

SWA chief executive has claimed the industry is “not crying wolf” over the impact of the double-digit rise in spirit duty since August 2023. According to Treasury figures, the revenue from spirits duty fell by £255m for the period running 1 August 2023 to 30 November 2024, which equates to an eye-watering half a million-pound loss in revenue every day for HMRC.

The body, which represents 95% of the Scotch whisky industry, believes the further 3.65% increase in spirt duty on 1 February next month will further squeeze revenues. Mark Kent, chief executive of SWA, laments the changes:

“Yet again the industry has been proved right about how hiking tax rates leads to less revenue and stalls growth. We are not crying wolf – HM Treasury needs to understand that even this resilient industry cannot be stretched beyond breaking point. In these new HMRC spirits duty figures, there is no sign of forestalling since the latest duty increase was announced on 30 October. There is just more evidence of an industry which is already overtaxed by the UK government.”

The increase in duty has inevitably been passed onto consumers with £12 being the average tax burden per bottle of Scotch. The trade body hopes that the government heeds the Prime Minister’s own words to “back Scotch producers to the hilt” and change direction on the tax rises:

“The industry is resilient but faces headwinds at home and overseas. The one lever which the UK government directly controls is the rate of excise duty, where support can make all the difference in deciding to invest in the UK, creating jobs and boosting our domestic supply chain. The UK government should commit to supporting the industry, and not further raising duty on Scotch Whisky over this Parliament.”





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2025: The full list

50 Best Indies 2025: Watch the Top 10 re...

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 20-11 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 30-21 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 50-41 revealed

Bancroft appoints new sales director

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95