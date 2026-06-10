Émilien Boutillat to take over as cellar master at Bollinger

By Oliver Catchpole

Champagne Bollinger has announced that from 1 October 2026, Émilien Boutillat will be joining its team in the role of cellar master.

Commenting on the appointment, the producer said that he will be responsible for “preserving and deepening the expression of the style and identity of the house”.

Boutillat was born and raised in Champagne, where his family has lived for generations, and studied at Montpellier SupAgro – graduating with dual qualifications in oenology and agricultural engineering.

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Since then, his career has seen him earn extensive international experience with several respected wine estates, including Château Margaux and Domaine de la Solitude in France; Mud House Winery in New Zealand; Peter Michael Winery in the US; Viu Manent in Chile; and La Motte Estate in South Africa.

Later on, he returned to Champagne and worked as the cellar master at the Cattier and Armand de Brignac houses, before joining Piper-Heidsieck in 2018.

Commenting on the appointment, Charles Armand de Belenet, MD of Champagne Bollinger, said: “We are delighted to welcome Émilien to Champagne Bollinger.

“His career, his exacting standards and his vision of winemaking will be invaluable assets in preserving and advancing the style of the house, while supporting its evolution in the next chapters of its history.”

Previous accolades include Best Cellar Master of the Year at the International Wine Challenge in both 2021 and 2023.

His particular expertise lies with Pinot Noir – the emblematic grape of Champagne Bollinger.

Boutillat added: “Joining Champagne Bollinger is a great honour. Its history, craftsmanship and commitments are unique strengths that will continue to shape its future.

“I look forward to being part of this collective endeavour, working alongside the teams to balance respect for tradition with openness to innovation.

“Together, we can help support the house’s continued development, influence and long-term success for years to come.”

He succeeds Denis Bunner, who joined Champagne Bollinger as deputy cellar master in 2013, before becoming chief winemaker in 2023.

Bollinger said that it wished to “acknowledge his dedication and the quality of the work accomplished in service of the Bollinger style and the transmission of its oenological heritage”.



