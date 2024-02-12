Subscriber login Close [x]
Bladnoch distillery partners with Enotria & Coe

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  12 February, 2024

Bladnoch, Scotland’s southernmost distillery, has partnered with leading wine and spirits distributor Enotria & Coe to accelerate growth of the single malt whisky brand across the UK.

As part of a three-year deal, Bladnoch will work with Enotria to expand the distillery’s core portfolio into new accounts throughout Bladnoch’s home market.

Established in 1817, Bladnoch is the oldest privately owned Scotch whisky distillery, with the legacy brand experiencing a revival in recent years thanks to current owner David Prior. Prior purchased Bladnoch in 2015 and is the first Australian businessman to own a Scotch whisky distillery. Its whiskies are now available in more than 40 markets worldwide under master distiller Dr Nick Savage.

Glen Gribbon, CEO at Bladnoch, said: “Our proposition to create a bold Galloway spirit with a proud heritage is unique and as a result we have seen demand for Bladnoch grow at pace in recent years.

“Enotria & Coe prioritises building strong, long-standing relationships with customers and producers, an ethos which aligns seamlessly with ours, given Bladnoch distillery’s 207-year history. We look forward to beginning our journey with Enotria & Coe’s distribution team to expand our customer base and help more consumers discover our signature Lowland style.”

Ants Rixon, MD at Enotria, added: “As part of our strategy to grow a small, but perfectly formed spirits brands agency portfolio, we are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with Bladnoch in the UK.

“The company’s ethos of embracing history and learning from it, innovating at all levels and aspiring to always do better (in partnership) resonates very clearly with what we are both trying to achieve.

“Our teams are excited to be working together and we can’t wait to showcase Bladnoch at our annual tasting on Monday 26 February.”




