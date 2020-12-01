Subscriber login Close [x]
SWA backs Mexico-UK spirits accord

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  01 December, 2020

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has welcomed the announcement of the Mexico-UK Spirits Agreement.

The agreement protects the geographical indications of each country’s spirits in their respective export markets.

Scottish whisky, trans-border Irish whiskey, Uisce Beatha Eireannach and Irish Cream will be protected in Mexico, while Tequila, Mezcal, Sotol and Charanda will recieve reciprocal protection in the UK.

Ian McKendrick, international director for the SWA, said: “This agreement is good news for the national drinks of Scotland and Mexico, giving continued legal recognition in important global export markets.

“Scotch whisky already enjoys legal definition in Mexico, but this agreement mirrors the protection currently offered under the Mexico-EU agreement and secures continued recognition of all UK whiskies and Mexican spirits designations.

“This spirits agreement will give consumers in Mexico the continued confidence that the Scotch Whisky they enjoy is distilled and matured in Scotland in accordance with UK law.”

Mexico is the sixth largest market by volume worldwide for Scotch whisky, and is a top-ten export market by value. Exports to Mexico totalled some £120.9m in 2019.

Mezcal has been tipped one of the more fast-growing spirits in the UK, particularly in the premium and super-premium categories.



