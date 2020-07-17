Pernod Ricard takes mezcal super premium

By Jo Gilbert

French giant Pernod Ricard has grown its stake in the “fast-growing” mezcal segment via Ojo de Tigre, a small-batch spirit made from sustainable agave.

The acquisition is part of a three-year strategic plan, started in 2018, which focuses on investing in “long-term, profitable growth”.

This includes investment in the mezcal category, which the company first entered in 2017.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard highlighted how “Ojo de Tigre’s authentic origins, mindful production and inviting taste contribute to its strong appeal among consumers.”

He also drew attention to the ‘premium plus’ mezcal category, which continues to win over mixologists and consumers.

Ojo de Tigre also has links to Casa Lumbre Group, a Mexican company dedicated to craft “farm-to-bottle” premium spirits.

Moises Guindi, co-founder of Ojo de Tigre and co-founder and CEO of Casa Lumbre, said: “We believe the next stage of our beloved category is one that actively invites more drinkers and expands the occasions and uses for mezcal. This expansion will recruit the next generation of drinkers and guide more mezcal lovers through the category and into our super premium brands.”

Ojo de Tigre will sit alongside Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac and Perrier-Jouët Champagne in the Pernod Ricard range.















