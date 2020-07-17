Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Pernod Ricard takes mezcal super premium

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 July, 2020

French giant Pernod Ricard has grown its stake in the “fast-growing” mezcal segment via Ojo de Tigre, a small-batch spirit made from sustainable agave.

The acquisition is part of a three-year strategic plan, started in 2018, which focuses on investing in “long-term, profitable growth”.

This includes investment in the mezcal category, which the company first entered in 2017.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard highlighted how “Ojo de Tigre’s authentic origins, mindful production and inviting taste contribute to its strong appeal among consumers.”

He also drew attention to the ‘premium plus’ mezcal category, which continues to win over mixologists and consumers.

Ojo de Tigre also has links to Casa Lumbre Group, a Mexican company dedicated to craft “farm-to-bottle” premium spirits.

Moises Guindi, co-founder of Ojo de Tigre and co-founder and CEO of Casa Lumbre, said: “We believe the next stage of our beloved category is one that actively invites more drinkers and expands the occasions and uses for mezcal. This expansion will recruit the next generation of drinkers and guide more mezcal lovers through the category and into our super premium brands.”

Ojo de Tigre will sit alongside Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac and Perrier-Jouët Champagne in the Pernod Ricard range.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Off Trade Sales Director

...

Australian Vintage: Category Manager UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95