Pernod Ricard to acquire The Whisky Exchange

By James Lawrence

French international Pernod Ricard has finalised an agreement to purchase a leading UK retailer of wines and spirits.

Founded in 1999 by entrepreneurs Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh, The Whisky Exchange offers consumers both an online sales platform and physical retail, with several award-winning shops in London.

The Whisky Exchange has adopted a multi-channel approach, supplying both the on-trade and private clients, in addition to organising digital auctions of rare spirits.

According to a release issued by Pernod Ricard, the acquisition is part of the firm's strategy to enhance their market presence in the online sector.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, commented: “E-commerce is a key channel in our long-term strategy. We are thrilled to work with Industry pioneers such as Sukhinder, Rajbir and the whole team to bring The Whisky Exchange to a new step of its development.”

Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh added: “After more than 20 years building The Whisky Exchange, we are delighted to be joining the Pernod Ricard family and working with them to take the business to the next level.”

The Whisky Exchange will continue to operate with its current team and structure, with Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh managing the business as joint managing directors.















