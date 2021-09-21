Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Pernod Ricard to acquire The Whisky Exchange

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 September, 2021

French international Pernod Ricard has finalised an agreement to purchase a leading UK retailer of wines and spirits.

Founded in 1999 by entrepreneurs Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh, The Whisky Exchange offers consumers both an online sales platform and physical retail, with several award-winning shops in London.

The Whisky Exchange has adopted a multi-channel approach, supplying both the on-trade and private clients, in addition to organising digital auctions of rare spirits.

According to a release issued by Pernod Ricard, the acquisition is part of the firm's strategy to enhance their market presence in the online sector.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, commented: “E-commerce is a key channel in our long-term strategy. We are thrilled to work with Industry pioneers such as Sukhinder, Rajbir and the whole team to bring The Whisky Exchange to a new step of its development.”

Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh added: “After more than 20 years building The Whisky Exchange, we are delighted to be joining the Pernod Ricard family and working with them to take the business to the next level.”

The Whisky Exchange will continue to operate with its current team and structure, with Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh managing the business as joint managing directors.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

...

Justerini & Brooks: Events Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95