UK helps boost sales recovery at Pernod Ricard

By Jo Gilbert

Pernod Ricard, producer of Campo Viejo and Absolut has announced a “dynamic rebound” of sales in Europe following a tough 2020, with the UK, Germany and Eastern Europe offsetting declines in Spain, Ireland and Travel Retail.

European sales at the France-based company were up 4% during the 2021 financial year.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO, said the company was “emerging from this crisis stronger”, with sales for the financial year actually exceeding 2019.

As reported by Harpers last year, organic sales at Pernod Ricard for FY 2020 fell 9.5% as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, with revenues for the year to 30 June reaching €8.5bn.

For the 12 months to June 2021 however, company wide sales totalled €8,824m, with organic growth of 9.7%.

Sales for the financial year Y21 grew in all regions, Pernod said. The Americas grew by 14%, with “excellent broad-based growth” with the USA, Canada and South America offsetting decline in Travel Retail.

Asia-RoW meanwhile grew by 11%, thanks mainly to very strong growth mainly driven by China, Korea and Turkey, and to a lesser extent India.

“The business rebounded very strongly during FY21 to exceed FY19 levels,” Alexandre Ricard said. “We expect this good sales momentum to continue in FY22 with, in particular, a very dynamic Q1. I would like to take this opportunity to praise the exceptional commitment of our teams during this difficult time and express my support to those who have been or continue to be impacted by this pandemic. We will stay the strategic course, accelerating our digital transformation and our ambitious Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap.”







