Pernod Ricard celebrates record breaking sales in first half of fiscal year

By James Lawrence

Multinational Pernod Ricard has posted record turnover from sales during the first half of the fiscal year (beginning July 2021), earning global revenues of €5,959m, with an organic growth of +17%.

The firm partly attributed this success to the strong purchasing power of consumers in the US and China, due to the strength of the US Dollar and Chinese Yuan versus the Euro.

In terms of global breakdown, sales grew by +14% in the Americas, notably in the US market, Brazil and travel retail sector. Meanwhile Asia showed impressive growth levels of +16%, driven by China, India and Turkey. However, the strongest performer was Europe (+21%), showing dramatic growth across the region, with demand resurgent in Spain, France, travel retail and continued dynamism in Eastern Europe.

According to Pernod Ricard, the profit from recurring operations was €1,998m, an organic growth of +22%, with a strong organic operating margin.

In PR’s extensive brand portfolio, some of the headline performers included Jameson, Martell, Ballantine’s, Absolut and Chivas Regal, all showing double-digit growth.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO, commented: “The execution of our Transform & Accelerate strategy is delivering an excellent and broad-based performance in the first half, with brand share gains in most countries and with all our Must-Win Markets showing very strong growth.”

He added: “I take the opportunity to praise the engagement and performance of our teams throughout the world, who have relentlessly accomplished outstanding work, in an environment still largely disrupted on many fronts by the Covid crisis.

“Despite the ongoing volatile environment, we expect for FY22 strong sales growth across regions, with continued on-trade rebound, off-trade resilience and a gradual travel retail recovery. We will increase investments to fuel growth momentum.”









