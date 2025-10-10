Eden Mill unveils new distillery and visitor centre

By Oliver Catchpole

Eden Mill, the St Andrews distiller, has officially opened its new distillery and visitor centre on the banks of the Eden Estuary.

The new facilities are on the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, a site dedicated to sustainable business and research.

Construction of the facility began in June 2023, and gin and single malt production started in April 2025 – on its very first day of operation, Eden Mill filled its first Scottish oak cask, as Harpers reported.

It houses traditional equipment, such as a mash tun, six washbacks, a gin still, and whisky stills – along with a warehouse capable of housing 300 casks.

It has a production capacity of 1m litres of pure alcohol per year, all powered by renewable energy sourced directly from the University of St Andrews’ solar farm and green grid tariffs.

The multi-million-pound site has created 18 jobs in the local area, and is intended to enhance spirits tourism in St Andrews – guests to the site can expect gin and whisky tours.

For example, the Cask Mastery Whisky Experience offers transfer to and from St Andrews, a tour of Eden Mill’s premium collection of malts, and a visit to the ‘Distiller’s Lab’ and on-site cask warehouse.

Visitors can also take a look at the new retail space, which houses Eden Mill’s full range of gins and whiskies and enjoy the view from The Lookout – its top floor cocktail bar, with views across the estuary.

Euan Kinninmonth, brand home manager at Eden Mill, said: “The vision was to create a distillery and visitor centre that would celebrate the town’s rich distilling heritage, highlighting St Andrews as a must-visit destination for spirits tourism. I’m delighted to say that this vision is now a reality. It’s a landmark moment – not just for Eden Mill, but for St Andrews as a whole.

“On a personal level, I will become the fourth generation of my family to work on the site of the old paper mill which is a real source of pride given I was born and raised in the area.”

When Eden Mill established its first distillery in 2012 it was the first distillery to make spirits in the region in over 150 years.

To mark the new opening, Eden Mill is releasing a single cask sherry matured whisky, exclusively available to purchase from the distillery’s retail space. The Oloroso hogshead was originally filled in 2016 and contains only 279 bottles' worth of spirit.







