The Whisky Exchange: Derbyshire producer pips scotch for top gong

By Hamish Graham

The Whisky Exchange has announced its whisky of the year 2026 with top prize going to Derbyshire’s White Peak Distillery. Their Wire Works Bourbon Cask fended off traditional heavyweights including Bowmore 15 Year Old and Glen Moray 18 Year Old to win.

The whisky went up against 5 unlabelled drams in a blind tasting judged by The Whisky Exchange’s customers at their Great Portland Street flagship store.

The retailer detailed the East Midlands 53.4% abv spirit showcased a “hint of bonfire smoke”, supported by aromas such as “vanilla cheesecake” and “lemon curd”, as well as a “long, creamy finish”.

Proud awardee Max Vaughan, founder of the prize-winning distillery, is happy with the honour.

He adds: "Whisky is measured over the long-term and, almost 10 years since founding the business, to now have our core Bourbon Barrel release selected as whisky of the year for 2026 is beyond anything we could have imagined.

“Amazing news for the whole distillery team and we’re looking forward to working with TWE for years to come.”

Also awarded were spirit of the year and producer of the year. The former went to Jamaica’s Hampden Estate 1753. The three-year-aged rum is fermented with wild yeast, the drink’s “high-ester character” and palate of “pineapple”, “banana” and “toffee” impressing the judging customers.

In partnership with Ian Burrell, The Whisky Exchange is set to donate £6 from each bottle sold of the winning rum to Support Jamaica, the official relief fund led by the Caribbean nation’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in wake of the disastrous effects of Hurricane Melissa.

Producer of the year went to The Heart Cut, an independent bottler showcasing distilleries from the world over, releasing one-of-a-kind single cask bottlings.









