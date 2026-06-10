Emma Rice joins English producer The Heretics as winemaker

By Hamish Graham

English wine producer The Heretics has announced that Emma Rice is set to join as in-house winemaker.

Rice was previously head winemaker at Hampshire’s Hattingley Valley before going independent as a consultant winemaker. She also holds a position as a Wine GB board director and is a Liveryman of the Vintners’ Company.

The move also coincides with the announcement that the brand has penned a distribution agreement with Enotria. Peter Wallbridge, director of buying at the wholesaler is excited to onboard the “disruptive”, “irreverent” wine brand.

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He added it has “best-in-class labels, exceptional wines and a marketing campaign that stands out like a rave in a library”.

The Heretics was founded by friends Gareth Maxwell and Jimmy Hunter. Maxwell has worked across the wine trade, including at Ellis Wines, Hattingley Valley – where he rose to the position of export director – as well as chairing the Wine GB export committee for a time.

Hunter is a designer by trade with over 30 years of industry experience. He now leads his own firm Noisy Design – working with wine brands including Sugrue South Downs – with Hunter developing The Heretics distinctive brand imagery and design.

Maxwell is looking forward to welcoming Rice to the wine producer.

“Having worked very closely with Emma for seven years, I was always astounded by her talent and tenacity. It was a no-brainer when everything aligned to get her on board”, he said.

“This gives us further control over every aspect of what we do – and we couldn't be in safer hands. Our thanks also go to Ben Smith at Itasca for making our first wines so incredibly well, we’ll always be grateful for that.”

New winemaker at the brand Rice added: “The years I worked with Gareth at Hattingley were some of the most fun and memorable of my career.

“Gareth is relentless in his pursuit of different markets – and for me, it's exciting to be contributing to a project where I can have some ownership, without having to sell it myself. The Heretics has created a strong identity already. I won't be trying to change that – just bring it in house and add my signature in a small way.”

The Heretics sources grapes for its wines from Essex’s Crouch Valley including from Missing Gate Vineyard. Harpers met Maxwell and Hunter at a press event last year which you can read about here.









