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IWSR: Notion Gen Z is moderation generation now ‘conclusively debunked’

By Hamish Graham
Published:  14 July, 2026

Data from the latest Bevtrac survey from drinks analytics provider IWSR – which assesses consumer behaviour across 15 key markets – reveals that the drinking rate of Gen Z (legal drinking age to 28) has stabilised at 74%. This figure represents an 8 percentage point rise compared to three years prior (66%).

By comparison, the drinking rate of Boomers (61+) has seen “significant declines across all consumption metrics”, with the age cohort now having “the lowest drinking rate of any generation at just 71%”, according to IWSR.

Millennials (29−44) represent the generation with the greatest drinking participation at 81%, while second highest was Gen X (45-60) which is currently 77%.

Focusing in on the UK, Gen Z had a similar drinking rate to the global average, now sitting at 76% (up from 2023’s rate of 66%).

Survey data from the overall Gen Z market – who now represent 17% of all drinkers – indicates how the generation are shaping the drinks industry. The age cohort reported drinking cocktails at a rate higher than any other generation: 84%.

ISWR also revealed that it is the generation most likely “to heed government health guidance on alcohol”, with 49% say they would do so. It is also the age group most expected to imbibe with five or more people during their last drinking occasion (17% of respondents).

The overall alcohol participation rate across all generations has remained steady in recent years: in 2026 sitting at 76%, almost the same rate as 2025’s 75%. A notable change was the average number drinks consumed per occasion. In 2026, this figure stands at 3.9, down from 4.4 drinks per occasion reported in both 2024 and 2025.

IWSR President and MD Marten Lodewijks commenting on the latest Bevtrac survey said: “The narrative that Gen Z is the generation of moderation is now conclusively debunked.

“While Gen Z consumers are creating new patterns for engaging with beverage alcohol, the evidence demonstrates that Gen Z consumers enjoy drinking at roughly the same levels as the rest of society.

“Boomer drinking has been tailing off for several years. This is typical for consumers as they reach their 60s and 70s. These latest Bevtrac results, however, show bigger than expected drops in Boomer drinking across all major metrics. If this trend continues, it may actually be the Boomers, not Gen Z, who deserve the title ‘generation of moderation’.”




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