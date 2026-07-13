Winebuyers to relaunch with sights set on US

By Hamish Graham

Online wine retailer Winebuyers is set to relaunch with an expanded remit – including beer; coffee; and tea – with its sights also set on expanding into the US market.

Originally founded in 2018 by Ben Revell, the ethos of the ecommerce platform is to link “consumers directly with vineyards, distilleries and specialist merchants worldwide”.

Winebuyers faced challenges following its initial launch which led to the original venture entering administration. As the business put it, “Winebuyers faced the operational and financial pressures experienced by many marketplace companies building complex infrastructure ahead of scale”.

Read more: Breaky Bottom Vineyard put up for sale in move to preserve legacy

Sarah Mitchell, head of business development at the company, is confident lessons have been learned following the business’s first foray into the world of D2C ecommerce.

She commented: “The first version of Winebuyers proved that consumers wanted a better way to discover and buy drinks directly from the people who make them.

“But we learned that having the right idea is only part of building a successful marketplace. The technology, infrastructure and operations need to be built for scale. Winebuyers 2.0 is the result of those lessons.”

Feedback from its customers and suppliers helped it reshape the business including a new platform which Winebuyers said aims “to deliver a faster, simpler and more transparent buying experience”.

The company seeks to provide a direct channel between producers and consumers with Mitchell stating, “the middleman challenge is not unique to wine”.

She continued: “Craft brewers, independent coffee roasters, specialty tea growers and artisan producers all face the same challenge – creating exceptional products but finding efficient ways to connect directly with consumers. We have built a marketplace model that addresses that problem for wine, and we are now bringing that approach to other categories.”

At present the company retails over 500,000 products. It will aim to bring its services to US consumers soon with the country representing a “significant opportunity” for it, according to Mitchell. Currently, the business operates across the UK, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and France.









