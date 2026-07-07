Winners of Wine Australia trip ‘down under’ announced

By Oliver Catchpole

Wine Australia has announced the six sommeliers and on-trade buyers that will be joining it on their first-ever trip to the country’s wine regions in November 2026.

These are the winners of the organisation’s inaugural UK and Ireland trade competition, which Harpers last year reported was open to participants at 2026’s Australia and New Zealand Trade Tasting.

The six trade professionals include Freddie Johnson, head sommelier at The Ledbury (pictured, top left); Seoridh Fraser, general manager and beverage director at Heron (bottom left); Elisa Marchini, head sommelier at Muse by Tom Aikens (top centre); Patrycja Szpiech, head of wine at Restaurant Sat Bains (bottom centre); Leo Vasileiou, director at Stack A Restaurant & Urban Brewing (top right); and Tom Fahey, MD at The Terrace Rooms & Wine (bottom right).

Laura Jewell MW, Wine Australia’s regional general manager UK/EMEA, explained: “Restaurants, bars and independent merchants play a key role in encouraging consumers to try new wines and helping them to explore the incredible quality and diversity of premium Australian wine. By reminding sommeliers and buyers about our vibrant Australian wine scene, we can build understanding, affinity and preference for Australian wine.”

Hosted by Wine Australia’s Emma Symington MW, from 4-16 November the winners will tour seven wine regions, covering Margaret River in Western Australia; Mornington Peninsula, Geelong, Macedon Ranges and Yarra Valley in Victoria; and Barossa Valley and Eden Valley in South Australia.

Their itinerary will involve a wide range of food, wine and tourist experiences, from an old vine masterclass to a cool-climate Chardonnay tasting and biodynamics session.

Commenting on his first time visiting Australia, Johnson (of The Ledbury) said: “I’ve spent four years learning about Aussie wine at Australian chef Brett Graham’s three Michelin star The Ledbury, now I’ll be able to experience it first-hand.

“The trip will broaden my knowledge of Australian wine, it will help me train my team and increase sales, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to discover new producers and build relationships with wineries.”

Vasileiou (of Stack A Restaurant & Urban Brewing in Dublin), added: “Visiting a wine region creates a lasting connection – you don’t just experience it, you become a lifetime ambassador for its wines, its people and its story. I can’t wait!”

















