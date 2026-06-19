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Majestic and Saturday Kitchen Live partner for new subscription service

By Hamish Graham
Published:  19 June, 2026

Wine retailer Majestic and BBC television programme Saturday Kitchen Live have partnered to create a new wine subscription service – Saturday Kitchen Wine Club.

Wine selections for the new project’s subscribers will be paired with recipes from the show’s chefs.

Those who sign up will receive a case of 12 bottles every three months months – two bottles of three red wines and three whites. Wines will be selected by the Saturday Kitchen’s Olly Smith (pictured, left) and Helen McGinn (pictured, right) alongside Majestic’s buying team.

The wines will be exclusive to the subscription service and not available at Majestic stores.

On the new initiative Elizabeth Newman, MD at Majestic Retail, commented: “Our mission at Majestic is to help our customers discover new wines they will love, and the Saturday Kitchen Wine Club will help even more people do exactly that.

“Our award-winning buying team has worked with Helen and Olly to source exceptional, exclusive wines that you won't find anywhere else – not even at Majestic.”

Executive producer of Saturday Kitchen Amanda Ross added: “One of my biggest pleasures is tasting Olly and Helen’s wonderful wine matches. With so many bottles out there to choose from and budgets getting tighter, it’s great to have recommendations you can rely on.”

Three tiers of cases will be available, beginning at £120 and rising to £200, with the latter containing more premium options.



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