Hallgarten lands Dr. Loosen and Villa Wolf

By Andrew Catchpole

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has significantly boosted its German portfolio with the addition of the Dr. Loosen and Villa Wolf wines, from the Mosel and Pfalz respectively.

Both estates are overseen by well-known owner and winemaker Ernst ‘Erni’ Loosen (pictured), who is a widely known figure in the trade and beyond, not least as a lifelong champion of Riesling.

The Dr. Loosen estate in the Middle Mosel has a 200-year family history of winemaking, with the similarly historied Villa Wolf in Wachenheim being acquired by Loosen in 1996, where Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Gewürztraminer also sit alongside Riesling in a modern-leaning portfolio.

Read more: Marta Vidal elected president of Cava DO

Hallgarten already had a relationship with Loosen via LoosenBarry, a collaborative project between Erni Loosen and Jim Barry Wines in Australia’s Clare Valley.

Loosen said of the new collaboration: “I am eager to get more visibility for our wines in the UK market via Hallgarten Wines, especially in the on-trade and across all other channels.

“We look forward to a collaborative working relationship and marketing approach, ensuring that consumers will once again see Riesling as a great, noble variety that can be enjoyed on every occasion.”

Hallgarten’s buying director for Germany, Robert Mathias MW, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Ernst Loosen by welcoming these two estates to our portfolio.

“This represents a huge stride forward for our German portfolio, with what I see as two of the highest quality German wine brands in the market. Dr. Loosen consistently push the boundaries of premium dry wines from the Mosel, while Villa Wolf offers some of the finest value dry wines in Germany across a range of varieties.”

Hallgarten, which this April became a Sustainability Partner to Harpers Sustainability Charter, joined the Coterie Holdings portfolio in 2023 and has since been bolstering its own portfolio with a roll-call of top estates from around the winemaking world.

Dr. Loosen and Villa Woolf represent the latest high-profile additions to what is already one of the most significant lists in the UK.







