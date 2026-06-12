Marta Vidal elected president of Cava DO

By Oliver Catchpole

Marta Vidal has been elected as the new president of the Cava Designation of Origin for the next four years, the first woman to attain the position.

Vidal was elected at the Plenary Session of the Regulatory Council of the Cava DO – composed of equal numbers of representatives from the production and winemaking sectors – with an absolute majority of members supporting her.

In her new role, she takes on the challenge of fostering a shared vision for the sector, and guiding Cava’s market positioning.

Vidal identified her strategic priories as “enhancing the prestige of the DO, promoting the vineyard and building confidence in the sector”, according to the organisation.

She expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by the General Assembly and emphasised that she “takes on this responsibility with enthusiasm, humility, respect and an absolute commitment to the future of Cava”.

Vidal was born in the Penedès region and holds a degree in business administration and management.

She has spent her professional career in banking, holding several senior management positions.

Since 2017 she has been the CEO of Vallformosa, a winery which has operated for over 150 years, located in Vilobí del Penedès, and has undertaken a transformation and professionalisation of its business model.

In addition to her election, David Sendra Anglès has been appointed as vice-president of the Cava DO, and he will support Vidal's presidency over the next four years.





