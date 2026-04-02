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Top Cava producer Juvé & Camps set to jump ship to Corpinnat

By Hamish Graham
Published:  02 April, 2026

Juvé & Camps are set to leave DO Cava and join the Corpinnat association, increasing the latter’s membership to 22.

The move is a significant coup for the 2017-founded organisation, with the 2.5m-bottle-per-year estate set to double Corpinnat’s total production numbers.

The departure is a blow to DO Cava’s premium offer with Juvé & Camps a vital producer of Gran Reserva wines.

In a statement on the decision, president of Juvé & Camps, Joan Juvé said: “This new stage represents a natural evolution of our history and a reaffirmation of the values that have defined us for more than 100 years: respect for the land, the pursuit of excellence and the desire to clearly communicate who we are and where we come from.”

This sentiment was shared by Meritxell Juvé, CEO at the producer. She added: “We want to continue producing wines that are born from the vineyard and faithfully reflect their identity, and at the same time, contribute to the consolidation of high-quality sparkling wines as a recognized and competitive premium category in the world.”

Corpinnat was established in an effort to develop stricter regulations for the membership’s wines. This includes requiring 100% organic production, hand harvesting, minimum 18 month ageing and the use of at least 90% indigenous grapes. In terms of the latter, there is a 2035 cut off for the use of international varieties in Corpinnat producers’ wines.




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