Top Cava now 100% organic certified

By Hamish Graham

D.O Cava has announced that beginning with the 2022 harvest, all Guarda Superior Cavas (which includes the Reserva, Gran Reserva, and Paraje Calificado categories) have been produced exclusively with grapes from 100% organic certified vineyards.

The EU-backed certification means that no chemicals have been used at these vineyards for at least three years. The Catalan Council for Organic Agricultural Production also provides its own certification and guidance which allows the use of organic herbicides.

At present, there are 110,000ha of organic certified vineyards within the DO Cava region which spans its traditional home in the Comtats de Barcelona sub-region (95% of production), as well as Valle del Ebro, Requena and Viñedos de Almendralejo.

Sales of organic Cava saw a boost in 2024, rising to 37.3 million bottles which represented an over 15% increase relative to the previous year. This compared favourably to a more challenging picture for the D.O as a whole in 2024 – overall Cava production fell to 218mn bottles, representing a 13% decrease relative to 2023.

President of D.O Cava, Javier Pagés, believes the milestone reflects the ethos of the sparkling producing region.

He commented: “The future of Cava lies in continuing to focus on quality and the value of the Cava brand.”









