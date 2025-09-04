Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Top Cava now 100% organic certified

By Hamish Graham
Published:  04 September, 2025

D.O Cava has announced that beginning with the 2022 harvest, all Guarda Superior Cavas (which includes the Reserva, Gran Reserva, and Paraje Calificado categories) have been produced exclusively with grapes from 100% organic certified vineyards.

The EU-backed certification means that no chemicals have been used at these vineyards for at least three years. The Catalan Council for Organic Agricultural Production also provides its own certification and guidance which allows the use of organic herbicides.

At present, there are 110,000ha of organic certified vineyards within the DO Cava region which spans its traditional home in the Comtats de Barcelona sub-region (95% of production), as well as Valle del Ebro, Requena and Viñedos de Almendralejo.

Sales of organic Cava saw a boost in 2024, rising to 37.3 million bottles which represented an over 15% increase relative to the previous year. This compared favourably to a more challenging picture for the D.O as a whole in 2024 – overall Cava production fell to 218mn bottles, representing a 13% decrease relative to 2023.

President of D.O Cava, Javier Pagés, believes the milestone reflects the ethos of the sparkling producing region.

He commented: “The future of Cava lies in continuing to focus on quality and the value of the Cava brand.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Ian Burrell parts company with Equiano Rum

South Africa lands two 100 pointers in A...

Vidal-Fleury joins González Byass UK por...

Austria’s 25% organic milestone

Gillian Murray: ‘Looking Back, Forging A...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95