New LWF centrepiece is all-British affair

By Hamish Graham

London Wine Fair (LWF) has announced a fresh initiative for the 2026 edition. Next year will see the introduction of an annual ‘Host Nation’ centrepiece, with the inaugural nation set to be the UK.

Home nations producers will be spotlighted, spanning the wine and spirits sector, from English and Welsh wine to Scottish and Northern Irish spirits. The initiative will ensure an expanded showing of domestic distillers and vintners at the UK’s flagship drinks industry conference.

The development will also see the largest presence of British exhibitors since LWF’s founding in 1981, with the ambition of hosting 100 UK producers and brands at the Fair. To date, 37 British exhibitors are confirmed, eight months prior to the mid-May 2026 conference.

Read more: Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Auction underway

The event will include the newly created English Wine stand for 12 invited producers, with Simpsons Wine Estate on show, as well as LWF debutant Gusbourne. At present, 60% of this stand’s spaces have been reserved, with spots remaining for eager English wineries.

Co-founder of Simpsons Wine Estate, Charles Simpson, reflects positively on the winery’s return to the Olympia event.

He commented: “Simpsons Wine Estate is delighted to be returning to the London Wine Fair again in 2026. With a mixed client base that is nearly 50% export, we now feel that the LWF offers an ideal location, platform and venue to see both our domestic customers and some of those from around the world.

“We are confident that the LWF team is working hard to ensure that only the highest calibre industry visitors attend the event in 2026.”

Hannah Tovey, LWF’s event director, echoes Simpson’s optimism.

She said: “It feels entirely right that the home nations should be in the spotlight for the inaugural ‘Host Nation’ initiative.

“The decision to champion English wines follows the success of Nyetimber and Gusbourne at last year’s Icon Tasting: Battle of the Bubbles, which saw these two leading English producers place top and runner up respectively, against the best Champagnes and sparkling wines of the world.

“2026 will be a celebration of what has been a quite extraordinary journey of progress, ambition, talent and passion in the pursuit of excellence.”

On-trade stalwart Sunny Hodge, founder of Diogenes the Dog, believes championing British wine is also an exciting development for the industry’s pursuit of sustainability.

He added: “The stronger our domestic wine scene is, the more we will be drinking local, hence the more sustainable our consumption of wine will be... LWF is a podium for getting wines seen and a tool for making positive change for wine in the UK, what better place to make a pitch for British wine.”

London Wine Fair is set to take place from 18 to 20 May 2026 at Olympia, London.









