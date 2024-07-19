New products: Harpers' top picks for summer

Gusbourne English Rosé 2023
Who makes it: Gusbourne
Who distributes it: Gusbourne
RRP: £25
Why we like it: Made from 100% Pinot Noir, this pale pink rosé appeals right from the get-go, leading with aromas of summer berries and orange zest. Light and fruity on the palate, with zippy acidity, it’s a welcome addition to Gusbourne’s cannon of highly drinkable, summer-ready rosés.
Jones Les Parcelles Blanc 2022, Vin de France
Who makes it: Domaine Jones
Who distributes it: Loki Wines, domainejones.com
RRP: £18
Why we like it: Made by expat British winemaker Katie Jones, this intriguing white blend is Jones’ creative interpretation of a ‘white Fitou’. Celebrated for her handcrafted southern French wines from ancient vines, Jones uses a number of grape varieties that are intrinsic to the region and have all been handpicked from five small parcels of old vines scattered around the village of Tuchan in the Aude. Each variety is fermented separately with the free-run juice going into the vat and the press going into oak barrels. Highly expressive, Les Parcelles is blended and bottled in the spring.
Blowhorn Rosé 2023
Who makes it: The Heretics
Who distributes it: The Heretics (wearetheheretics.com)
RRP: £29
Why we like it: Co-founded in 2022 by Gareth Maxwell (previously Hattingley Valley, Ellis Wines, Wine GB), The Heretics established itself with the aim of taking a more creative, design-led approach to an English wine brand. The Blowhorn Rosé 2023 does not disappoint, with both wine and design packing a stylistic punch. In the glass, the wine is pale and delicate in colour, but with a depth and complexity on the palate that reveals a focused edge.
Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey
Who makes it: Jack Daniel’s
Who distributes it: Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange
RRP: £42
Why we like it: The latest addition to Jack Daniel’s Bonded Series is the first rye whiskey from the Jack Daniel Distillery. With sweet notes of toffee and dried fruit, which leads to a spiced rye finish, this is a confident launch from a well-known brand with its eye on the spice trend in big, bold cocktails.
SoGood Saké
Who makes it: SoGood Saké
Who distributes it: The Whisky Exchange, Master of Malt, Speciality Drinks
RRP: £35.50
Why we like it: Crafted at the SakeOne brewery in Oregon, SoGood Saké is made using Yamada Nishiki rice grown in California to produce a premium liquid that is well-balanced and easy to drink. Crisp minerality and citrus flavours are rounded out with a touch of sweetness, notes of melon and a nutty finish. Perfect for pairing with mixers.
Black Chalk Inversion 2020
Who makes it: Black Chalk
Who distributes it: Black Chalk (blackchalkwine.co.uk)
RRP: £65
Why we like it: Hampshire-based wine estate Black Chalk is back with a new tier of premium sparkling wines that show a great amount of technical focus and attention to detail. The new wines – Paragon and Inversion – are both from the 2020 vintage and have gone through careful clonal, yeast strain and oak selections, plus a minimal intervention approach to show off the potential of Hampshire’s fruit. The wines will both retail at £65 and will be available to independent merchants and wine-focused restaurants directly from Black Chalk.
New products: Our top picks for summer
