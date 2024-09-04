Enotria&Coe founder Remo Nardone passes away

By Jo Gilbert

Remo Nardone, the inimitable founder of Enotria&Coe, has sadly passed away aged 89.

Founded as Enotria Wines by Nardone in 1972, the business was then solely a wine supplier and was instrumental in establishing a quality Italian wine category in the UK.

Described as ‘father-like figure to his team’, Enotria has today paid tribute to Remo’s ‘profound passion, integrity and pioneering vision’ which helped build Enotria into what is now the UK’s largest premium wine & spirits distributor.

He passed away on 1 September.

“Remo did not share my DNA, but has been like a second father to me,” Enotria’s buying director for Italy, Sergio De Luca, said.

“There are two things that kept us together: passion and wine. The greatest compliment I could pay to Remo is to ensure that his memory lives on by passing on his (and my) legacy to the new generations at Enotria&Coe.”

Enotria CEO, Julian Momen, also commented: “I never had the pleasure of meeting Remo and personally that feels like a big loss. What Remo has left us is a massive legacy which is felt all around our business, and in particular our recently updated vision, values and strategic pillars, which are founded on the understanding of our heritage. Much of what Remo laid out for his business so many years ago still very much applies today and this is testament to his simple and easily understood principles.

“There will be many inside and outside of Enotria, not only amongst our own people, but also our producers and our customers, who will be devastated by the sad news: a true gentleman and incredible entrepreneur, Remo brought us new discoveries in the world of wine and will be sorely missed.”

Remo started his career working in hospitality when he moved to the UK, before moving into sales with merchants F.S. Matta and Hedges & Butler. Then realising there was a gap in the UK market for quality wines from his homeland, he founded Enotria with the intention of curating a specialist Italian portfolio tailored to meet the needs of the growing Italian restaurant community of the time.

According to Enotria's data, Italian wine imports into the UK were 587,000 gallons in 1970, rising to 8.5 million gallons in 1990.

After 33 years at the helm, Remo sold the business in 2005 and retired.

Enotria Winecellars and Coe Vintners then came together in August 2015, combining Enotria’s specialism in wines and Coe's portfolio of premium spirits.

One of Remo’s chief characteristics was being an early adopter. He was very early in spotting the potential of Sicilian producer Planeta when they made their first vintage in 1995.

In 2024, Enotria has a portfolio of over 300 exclusive wine producers and over 1,500 spirits producers, and supplies 12,000 on-trade sites across the UK.

Remo’s family have asked that their privacy is respected while they make plans to recognise his memory. In the meantime, in recognition of Remo’s considerable influence, Enotria&Coe is inviting those who have worked with him or who knew him to share their memories.

Please email head of marketing, Alex Notman-Watt, if you would like to contribute to a book of condolence for his family.

Top image: Enotria founder Remo Nardone (back, centre) and his team in 1985











