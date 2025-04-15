Majestic completes acquisition of Enotria&Coe

By Andrew Catchpole

Majestic has confirmed the completion of its acquisition of wine and spirit distributor Enotria&Coe as part of its drive to become the pre-eminent supplier of wines and spirits across the UK.

The addition of Enotria&Coe to its portfolio, which includes Majestic’s existing B2B arm Majestic Commercial, has trebled the group’s UK on-trade penetration, according to the group.

The deal, which was first announced in late March of this year, places one-time high-street retailer Majestic as the largest UK premium wine specialist covering retail, wholesale and hospitality.

Majestic has confirmed that Enotria&Coe will continue to operate as a standalone entity, retaining its 300 staff, delivery fleet, and bonded warehouse facilities and offices in Park Royal.

Enotria’s The Great Wine Co store in Bath also falls under the deal.

Majestic Commercial’s strength in supplying on-trade accounts, using its country-wide retail stores as supply hubs, will now be complimented by Enotria&Coe’s reach into multiple and independent off-trade accounts, making for a formidable force in the UK wine supply firmament.

Majestic has been a path of ambitious growth since it parted with Naked Wines in 2019, having opened 23 new stores, while acquiring the Vagabond Wines hybrid wine bar group, all made possible with the backing of current owner Fortress Investment Group.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “This is a landmark day in the history of Majestic, and I’d like to personally thank all of my colleagues for the hard work and dedication that has made this possible.

“We’ve had a long-standing ambition to become the UK’s go-to supplier of premium wines, beers and spirits, and the acquisition of Enotria&Coe is a huge statement of our intent in this market.”

Enotria&Coe CEO Julian Momen added: “I am super excited about the start of a new era for the Enotria&Coe business as part of the Majestic Group. The leadership team, along with our entire organisation, are committed to driving better availability, service and range, for the benefit of our customers and our suppliers.”

Enotria&Coe brings with it a portfolio of over 300 producers, also with a national on-trade supply base across hospitality venues, hotels, restaurants and bars that had until now put it in direct competition with Majestic Commercial.







