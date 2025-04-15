Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic completes acquisition of Enotria&Coe

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  15 April, 2025

Majestic has confirmed the completion of its acquisition of wine and spirit distributor Enotria&Coe as part of its drive to become the pre-eminent supplier of wines and spirits across the UK.

The addition of Enotria&Coe to its portfolio, which includes Majestic’s existing B2B arm Majestic Commercial, has trebled the group’s UK on-trade penetration, according to the group.

The deal, which was first announced in late March of this year, places one-time high-street retailer Majestic as the largest UK premium wine specialist covering retail, wholesale and hospitality.

Majestic has confirmed that Enotria&Coe will continue to operate as a standalone entity, retaining its 300 staff, delivery fleet, and bonded warehouse facilities and offices in Park Royal.

Enotria’s The Great Wine Co store in Bath also falls under the deal.

Majestic Commercial’s strength in supplying on-trade accounts, using its country-wide retail stores as supply hubs, will now be complimented by Enotria&Coe’s reach into multiple and independent off-trade accounts, making for a formidable force in the UK wine supply firmament.

Majestic has been a path of ambitious growth since it parted with Naked Wines in 2019, having opened 23 new stores, while acquiring the Vagabond Wines hybrid wine bar group, all made possible with the backing of current owner Fortress Investment Group.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “This is a landmark day in the history of Majestic, and I’d like to personally thank all of my colleagues for the hard work and dedication that has made this possible.

“We’ve had a long-standing ambition to become the UK’s go-to supplier of premium wines, beers and spirits, and the acquisition of Enotria&Coe is a huge statement of our intent in this market.”

Enotria&Coe CEO Julian Momen added: “I am super excited about the start of a new era for the Enotria&Coe business as part of the Majestic Group. The leadership team, along with our entire organisation, are committed to driving better availability, service and range, for the benefit of our customers and our suppliers.”

Enotria&Coe brings with it a portfolio of over 300 producers, also with a national on-trade supply base across hospitality venues, hotels, restaurants and bars that had until now put it in direct competition with Majestic Commercial.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Report shows backlash against social med...

Tim Atkin MW: The Cape deserves our respect

Aldi launches first supermarket own-labe...

Hill-Smith Family Estates reduces emissi...

China ups retaliatory tariffs on US good...

Battle of the Bubbles: LWF to host spark...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95