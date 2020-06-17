Subscriber login Close [x]
Matthew Clark pitches on-trade with account-free ‘guest checkout’ on ecommerce platform

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  17 June, 2020

Matthew Clark has opened out its ecommerce platform to enable new on-trade customers to order up to £1,500 without opening an account or requiring a minimum order.

The ‘guest checkout’ facility, matthewclarklive.com, is aimed at allowing restaurants, bars and pubs to order from 400 key Matthew Clark products with the flexibility to meet uncertain stock requirements post the 4 July on-trade reopening.

New customers will be able to view the whole of the 5,000-strong Mathew Clark portfolio, with the option to open an online account at any time, while credit and debit cards can be used to pay for goods.

The company said guest checkout orders will be delivered within three to five working days, using Mathew Clark’s own delivery fleet and regional depots.

““As well as keeping all of our depots open for our customers who needed us, we’ve been looking at every opportunity to support the on-trade during lockdown and importantly, to be ready to get back to business as soon as the industry gets the green light,” said Richard Hayhoe, MD at Matthew Clark.

“By opening up our e-commerce platform to new customers who don’t have an account, we’re giving on-trade customers the chance to buy our best-selling brands across wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks, delivered in one drop, and at great value prices. With no minimum order value, customers can manage stock and their cash flow, as they take the first steps to re-opening.”

Following lockdown, the national wholesaler partnered with Bibendum to launch the Local app, an order and pay platform for the on-trade, offering delivery and collection “without the high charges associated with the big brand apps”, while removing the minimum order requirement for customers.



