Bibendum and Matthew Clark launch new app to help virus-hit on-trade

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum and Matthew Clark has introduced a new app aimed at helping the virus-hit on-trade.

The app, called Local, allows restaurants, pubs, bars and independent wine merchants to take orders from their customers during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Available now, it enables customers to place orders for either delivery or click-and-collect. Orders can be made online, either via a desktop or mobile device, as well as by phone.

The app can be set up simply, requiring a Stripe Connect account along with a logo, menu, and contact details, said Bibendum, while customers can order through the restaurant’s website and find local delivery using a postcode search

There is no charge to businesses for using the app, but there is a 2% transaction fee on every order to offset a joining fee.

Bibendum said it had felt “compelled to do something to support pubs, bars, restaurants and independent drinks merchants when they need us most”.

“We have reacted as quickly as we could to the current situation to help every site looking to continue to safely trade,” said James Scott, data and insights director for Bibendum.

"We have covered the cost of developing & maintaining mylocaldeliveries.com, the supporting Local apps and the onboarding helpline. If we can help just one business to trade through this crisis and to come out of the other side, then it will have been a success.”

Of course, added Scott, “we hope that together we can save many”.

Developed by Matthew Clark and Bibendum, together with their parent company - the C&C Group, the app would help on-trade sites impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, saying they had built it for “the survival of the on-trade”.

Local can be downloaded from both the Google and Apple App stores.





