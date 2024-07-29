Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

    Published:  29 July, 2024

    Alliance was founded in 1984 in Beith, Ayrshire, Scotland and have grown to become one of the leading suppliers to the on trade, independent and national off trade in both the UK and internationally. We remain independently owned and run.

    We are proud to have a strong team of buyers working not just across different countries but also across all channels, combining an expertise in selecting the best producers in each relevant country with the ability to create individual products for our customers wither via our own wineries (in Australia, Spain and France) or in collaboration with several of our producers.

    Recent awards include Spanish and Portuguese Specialist at the IWC in 2023 and Classic Regions Merchant of the Year at the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) in 2024.

    We have a unique opportunity for the right person to join us and lead the team which currently comprises four buyers and two technical/compliance managers team

    This role requires exceptional commercial, leadership, management, analytical and interpersonal skills with authoritative wine and wine production knowledge as well as entrepreneurship.

    The Head of Buying is responsible for developing, driving and managing the Alliance wine portfolio in line with the company’s buying philosophy, vision and positioning ambitions, demonstrating and leveraging the whole team’s expertise to achieve that.

    As a key member of the senior management team, all activities are directed towards raising Alliance’s profile, upholding Alliance’s values within the team and in the broader market.

    The successful candidate will have:

    • A proven track record in team management, an ability to work across departments
    • Minimum 5 years’ experience in wine buying
    • In depth knowledge of wine production and markets
    • Experience working in a range of channels including national accounts
    • Ability to work under pressure, travel as appropriate, meet deadlines, effectively lead and work with other key members of staff
    • Fluency in French, Spanish or Italian preferable

    Key Responsibilities include:

    LEADERSHIP AND TEAM MANAGEMENT - Creates annual business plans for the department, manages and drives all activities to maximise the commercial opportunities in all channels, maintains structure, support and guidance to the team. Works effectively with the rest of the senior management team and the company directors.

    STRATEGY - works on departmental strategy and execution planning, constantly aligning it to the company vision and ambitions.

    ANALYSIS - utilises all tools to understand team performance and uses it to improve strategies and forecasting

    COLLABORATION - works effectively across all departments

    ADMINISTRATION - Takes full responsibility for all aspects of admin involved in managing the team as per the company handbook. Clearly communicates any relevant information to the team

    DETAILS

    Role: Head of Buying
    Reporting to: CEO
    Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract.
    Location: We have offices in Ayrshire and London but are open minded about your location.
    Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

    To apply for this position please send your CV to recruitment@alliancewine.com. This position is open till end of August 2024.

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Ridgeview named official sparkling wine...

    Vintage Wine Estates files for bankruptc...

    Adrian Bridge calls for market reforms i...

    67 Pall Mall announces new head of wine...

    Gusbourne explores potential sale

    Penfolds appoints Goedhuis Waddesdon as...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

    Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

    ...

    Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95