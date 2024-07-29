Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

Alliance was founded in 1984 in Beith, Ayrshire, Scotland and have grown to become one of the leading suppliers to the on trade, independent and national off trade in both the UK and internationally. We remain independently owned and run.

We are proud to have a strong team of buyers working not just across different countries but also across all channels, combining an expertise in selecting the best producers in each relevant country with the ability to create individual products for our customers wither via our own wineries (in Australia, Spain and France) or in collaboration with several of our producers.

Recent awards include Spanish and Portuguese Specialist at the IWC in 2023 and Classic Regions Merchant of the Year at the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) in 2024.

We have a unique opportunity for the right person to join us and lead the team which currently comprises four buyers and two technical/compliance managers team

This role requires exceptional commercial, leadership, management, analytical and interpersonal skills with authoritative wine and wine production knowledge as well as entrepreneurship.

The Head of Buying is responsible for developing, driving and managing the Alliance wine portfolio in line with the company’s buying philosophy, vision and positioning ambitions, demonstrating and leveraging the whole team’s expertise to achieve that.

As a key member of the senior management team, all activities are directed towards raising Alliance’s profile, upholding Alliance’s values within the team and in the broader market.

The successful candidate will have:

A proven track record in team management, an ability to work across departments

Minimum 5 years’ experience in wine buying

In depth knowledge of wine production and markets

Experience working in a range of channels including national accounts

Ability to work under pressure, travel as appropriate, meet deadlines, effectively lead and work with other key members of staff

Fluency in French, Spanish or Italian preferable

Key Responsibilities include:

LEADERSHIP AND TEAM MANAGEMENT - Creates annual business plans for the department, manages and drives all activities to maximise the commercial opportunities in all channels, maintains structure, support and guidance to the team. Works effectively with the rest of the senior management team and the company directors.

STRATEGY - works on departmental strategy and execution planning, constantly aligning it to the company vision and ambitions.

ANALYSIS - utilises all tools to understand team performance and uses it to improve strategies and forecasting

COLLABORATION - works effectively across all departments

ADMINISTRATION - Takes full responsibility for all aspects of admin involved in managing the team as per the company handbook. Clearly communicates any relevant information to the team

DETAILS

Role: Head of Buying

Reporting to: CEO

Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract.

Location: We have offices in Ayrshire and London but are open minded about your location.

Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

To apply for this position please send your CV to recruitment@alliancewine.com. This position is open till end of August 2024.