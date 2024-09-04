Jamie Avenell: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Jo Gilbert

We conclude our summer Q&A series with Jamie Avenell, wine buying director, Bibendum Wine (C&C Group).

How has business been for you in the first half of 2024 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

We’re very fortunate as a leading premium wine specialist to supply the length and depth of the GB on trade, supporting customers from Glasgow to Liverpool. Although our heartland is in London, we’ve seen a surge of wine sales in the North, and Scotland, where we have won some fantastic new business. Our wine proposition has also been fruitful in Ireland, where there’s been an increase in the prominence of low tempo drinking occasions. Our strength in the GB on-trade is complemented by our off-trade business, where we work closely with multiple grocers to support their wine strategy and this year we have secured multiple new listings for key suppliers.

How has the cost-of-living crisis played out across the year and what – if anything – have you been able to do to mitigate that?

Consumers have of course been more cautious with their spend, adopting a value centric mindset. This has translated into more drink only visits to venues. Similarly, there’s been an increase in lower tempo drinking occasions, earlier in the day so operators with an all-day proposition are winning. The prominence of drinks-lead occasions means consumers are looking for easy drinking wine styles and by the glass offerings are becoming increasingly important.

What are you most proud of achieving this year? Have you managed to achieve any specific goals?

Opening our new depot in London, Orbital West, was a huge milestone. It is 40% bigger than our previous London depot and signifies our investment in London and the South East. It has allowed us to better serve our customers and we are proud of its ESG credentials, including the introduction of zero emission HGVs and rooftop solar panels.

Bringing on new authentic and exciting producers to the portfolio such as Luciano Ercolino, Edouard Delaunay, Maison Champy and Champagne Lallier to name a few is also a highlight. The team are working hard already on further updates to our portfolio for this Autumn and for 2025 as we ensure that our portfolio remains market leading in a rapidly evolving market landscape. We’re incredibly honoured to have won New World Merchant of the Year at the Sommelier Wine Awards and IWC Wine Educator of the Year. It’s great to see our work be recognised by the wider UK wine industry.

And what is the biggest cause for concern?

The last few years have been very unpredictable, with macro factors like the cost-of-living crisis, Covid-19 and duty reform. So the biggest cause for concern is more headwinds for the UK wine trade to contend with.

Specifically, what will be the likely impact on your business of the planned end of the temporary easement on wine duty on 1 February 2025?

The proposed changes to duty are hugely significant for the wine industry, with added complexity and an increased administrative burden for producers and customers alike. We’ve been supporting our producers and customers to minimise the impact of these changes, discussing what it means for them and highlighting trends that we expect to see. The proposed changes particularly impact wines with a higher abv and could run the risk of encouraging too much focus at a more commercial level on abv over quality, something we are very careful to manage with our producers. This is all compounded by the fact that abv is harder to predict with wine compared to beer and spirits.

What are the biggest drinking trends at the moment, and how do you expect that to change going into the autumn?

Great quality wines by the glass that sit above entry level and bring interest to wine lists are doing well as people look to drink less but better. Post-pandemic wanderlust is making its mark on wine lists, with the growth of listings of wines from less discovered regions of Italy such as Campania and Sardinia, and more off the beaten track origins such as Croatia, Austria and Germany. Premium South Africa also seems to be grabbing the imagination of operators and offers fantastic value for money (and amazing quality for the price). As we move into the colder months and towards Christmas, I expect to see sparkling wine from England continue to grow in awareness and sales, for both traditional method and charmat. The latter in particular has opened English fizz to a whole new consumer set. It’s great to see English wine continuing to do so well.

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

Hopefully a better economic picture and no more additional administration for the industry. But given the last few years of turbulence in the wine trade, I’m wary of predicting anything, particularly with a new government, wine duty changes and pressures on the hospitality industry.





Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain? This is like choosing your favourite child. I’ll say Spain, because it’s still evolving so rapidly and there are always new things to discover

English fizz or Champagne? English fizz. I’m a great believer in what English producers are doing and it’s incredibly exciting to see the category continue to evolve and push boundaries

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine? Normal. There is a natural wine line for me that once crossed, compromises too much on quality, and I just want to drink great, well-made wine!

Brown or white spirits? White. I love the ritual of a good G&T before dinner, and I have a not-so-secret love of Grappa, and all kinds of other fruit eaux-de-vie from my earlier years buying spirits

Mixologist or mix it at home? Mixologist. I can mix myself up something pretty good, but some of the creations from the professionals can be sublime.

Sharing plates or structured meal? Sharing plates. There is absolutely a place for more structured dining experiences, but I love the lack of decision making with sharing plates that allows you to just enjoy the company of those you are with without the distraction of menu choices

Post-prandial preference? Grappa! Or one of the many great sweet wines produced around the world. I think we all need to find more occasions to enjoy these wines that we just don’t find enough time for. Who doesn’t enjoy a great dessert wine once they have a glass?

Desert island treat? Anything from 1980 – the year I was born. There is something special about opening something that’s been around for as long as you have









