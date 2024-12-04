Bibendum predicts top wine trends

By James Lawrence

Bibendum Wine has outlined a series of consumer trends likely to influence buying behaviour in 2025, compiling data from its ‘Wine MODE’ tool, in addition to analysis from Bidendum's in-house insights team.

According to the company's findings, Aligoté, affordable Burgundy and Spanish rosado are predicted to steal a march next year, joined by Antipodean Chardonnays that trade ripe fruit for Chablis-like restraint.

Extolling the virtues of Aligoté, Bibendum's analysis revealed that the varietal “is listed in almost seven out of 10 MODE venues, and in one out of 10 ‘by the glass’ offerings”.

Its research also suggested that “trendier venues are embracing rosado from France's neighbour Spain”, arguing that more weighty styles from the Iberian Peninsula can be “paired with more complex flavours in dishes”.

Bibendum said: “A third of tracked MODE venues increased their number of rosado listings, and it is now featured in six out of 10 MODE venues.

“Cabernet Sauvignons from renowned Californian regions such as Napa Valley and Santa Cruz Mountains are also appearing more prominently on MODE lists, featuring in almost two out of five MODE venues.”

Meanwhile, Chardonnay's popularity shows no sign of abating in the UK.

According to Bibendum: “MODE lists are increasingly showcasing more affordable Chardonnays [from Burgundy]. Australia’s more restrained Chardonnays are also featured on MODE venue lists, typically Chardonnays from Margaret River and Yarra Valley. Australian Chardonnays feature in six out of 10 MODE venues, with Margaret River Chardonnay in at least two out of five.”



















