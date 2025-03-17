Be Inclusive Hospitality partners with Bibendum Wine

By Jo Gilbert

Be Inclusive Hospitality has announced a year-long partnership with Bibendum Wine with the aim of fostering a ‘fairer and more inclusive hospitality industry’ via a series of initiatives focused on education, impactful networking and recognition.

Kicking off the partnership is Changemakers – an event series designed to bring together industry leaders committed to making advancements in the EDI space (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion). The inaugural Changemakers event takes place tonight (17 March) at Blooms Yard, Regent’s Place, with two additional events scheduled for June and November. The gatherings will serve as a platform for insightful discussions, shared learning and networking among those shaping the future of hospitality.

The project directly responds to the ‘growing demand’ from companies seeking to exchange best practices and navigate the challenges and opportunities associated with EDI, organisers said.

Further strengthening this collaboration, March also marks the re-launch of Thrive in Wine – an initiative originally introduced by Be Inclusive Hospitality in 2022. This programme offers funded qualifications to enhance wine knowledge and confidence while supporting career advancement within the industry.

Applications are now open for 10 places to study for the WSET Level 2 or 3 in Wine at Bibendum’s London offices. These qualifications are available for ethnically diverse individuals pursuing careers in wine or working in hospitality with a strong interest in the field. Applications close on 14 April, with courses commencing in June.

Lastly, Bibendum will join Be Inclusive Hospitality as a sponsor, awards judge and supplier for the prestigious BIH Spotlight Awards, taking place on Monday 13 October. This awards programme was established to celebrate and recognise outstanding talent and achievement among ethnically diverse professionals working in the hospitality, food and drink industries.

Lorraine Copes, CEO and founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality said: “I am thrilled to partner with Bibendum on this meaningful collaboration, which aligns with our mission to create a fairer and more inclusive hospitality industry. By combining our expertise and resources, we can drive real impact – whether through industry leading conversations with Changemakers, or by providing tangible skills development opportunities through Thrive in Wine. Partnerships like this are vital in ensuring that equity, diversity and inclusion are not just words, but actions that shape the future of our industry.”

Andrew Ingham, sales director at Bibendum Wine, added: “At Bibendum, diversity, equity and inclusion aren’t just values, they’re how we do business. Partnering with Be Inclusive is a natural step forward. We’ve long admired Lorraine and the incredible work she’s doing, and we’re excited to join forces to drive real change and build a more diverse, inclusive and thriving hospitality industry.”

To apply for a place on the Thrive in Wine initiative or to express your interest in joining the Changemakers networking event series, visit www.bihospitality.co.uk.



Top photo shows members of the Be Inclusive Hospitality community attending the first Thrive in Wine event at WSET school London in 2022. Wine Consultant and Be Inclusive Hospitality board member, Vidya Narasimhan, is third from left (Image credit Aubrey Smith)







