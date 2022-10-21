Bibendum boosts Spanish portfolio

By Andrew Catchpole

Bibendum Wine has folded Riojan estate Remírez De Ganuza and El Escocés Volante from Aragon into its portfolio.

The wines, which expand an already extensive offer from Spain, are to be channelled towards on-trade and independent merchant customers, via the company’s On-Trade Bibendum and Walker & Wodehouse divisions.

Established in 1989, Remírez de Ganuza has over 80ha of Tempranillo, Graciano, Grenache, Virua and Malvasia spread throughout the Sierra Cantabria Mountains, with five of its wines, including its Gran Reserva and Fincas de Ganuza, to be distributed by Bibendum.

Escocés Volante has an interesting and ‘on-trend ‘pedigree, having been founded by Scottish MW Norrel Robertson in 2003, with a view to championing the now sought-after old vine Garnacha of Aragon. The estate has 36ha in the Calatayud region, with the vines being dry-farmed and an emphasis on protective, sustainable viticulture,

“Bibendum is already known for having a fantastic range of Spanish producers, and these two are exciting additions,” said Richard Masterson, buyer for Spain.

“Remírez de Ganuza are pioneers of fine Rioja from the best plots in the Cantabrian mountains. Their innovative techniques and meticulous grape care result in wines worthy of top critical acclaim.”

“He added: “Norrel Robertson MW is producing some of the most exciting hand-crafted wines in Aragon. His old vine Garnacha, Cariñena, Syrah and Macabeo at high altitude give wines with real character, intensity, and balance.”







