CVNE to release second vintage of resurrected white Rioja

By James Lawrence
Published:  25 November, 2021

Leading Rioja winery CVNE will release a small volume of its 'new' white Rioja, Monopole Clasico Gran Reserva 2015, in 2022.

According to its UK distributor Hatch Mansfield, just 300 bottles will be offered to fine fine merchants “early next year.”

The wine is a reboot of a style that was first introduced in 1915. Aged for 60 months in used barrels, the Viura grapes are sourced from a village at the foot of the Obarenes mountains. Moreover, the wine follows an old CVNE tradition from the 20th century, whereby a small amount of sherry was added to the Monopole blend.

“This is how Monopole was made in the 1900s – our family blended the Viura grape with a varying percentage of Manzanilla sherry to add structure and complexity,” said CVNE's CEO Victor Urrutia.

“CVNE discontinued Monopole in the late 1900s, as consumer preferences realigned towards more 'pure' and fresh styles. But classical Rioja white is back in vogue again – after tasting an old bottle from the 1970s, we decided to reboot Monopole and release the 2014 as a Gran Reserva.”

However, it remains a small part of the family's vinous empire: a meagre 360 bottles will be shipped to the US, for example. Its retail price is TBC.



