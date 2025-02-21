Rioja at 100: Plans for festival revealed in milestone year

By Hamish Graham

Rioja UK has announced the dates for new Rioja 100 festival as part of their campaign to celebrate the centenary of the region's Denomination of Origin status. The festival will take place on the 19 and 20 July at Hackney Bridge, London.

The celebration aims to bring together 8,000 attendees and will include the opportunity to taste more than 40 Rioja wines as well as tasting workshops and chef demonstrations.

Fernando Ezquerro, president of the Regulatory Council of DOCa Rioja, hopes the upcoming celebration can honour the region’s wines with an eye to the future.



“We want everyone to know that Rioja is turning 100, and doing so as Spain’s first Designation of Origin, with a significant lead in all markets.

“This year, as we raise a glass to Rioja, we look forward to the next 100 years because, although this Denomination celebrates a century of history, it also has all of its future ahead,” he said.

The UK performance of Rioja wines has shown good growth in the region's main export market, with exports growing 12% in 2024.

The celebrations of Rioja’s centenary extends globally with an international summit due to take place in Spain this autumn. The two-day program will involve 100 trade professionals from the world over and include masterclasses, tastings and winery visits.















