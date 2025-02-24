Spanish wine sees slight growth in export value for 2024

By Hamish Graham

Spanish wine producers increased their overall value of exports by €41 million in 2024, though the total volume of exported wines fell by 1,010,000hls. The UK remains the largest export market for Spanish wine.

Data from Vino de España showed that in percentage terms, there was an increase of 1.4% in export value, with volume falling by 5%. It is worth bearing in mind the global inflationary pressure of the past few years when looking at this increase in export value. In absolute terms for 2024, the export value rose to € 2.98bn while export volume fell to 19,353,000hls.

The UK remains the largest market for Spanish wine in 2024, while sales also grew in North America, with growth in all of the US, Mexico and Canada. Growth in sales was also seen in the Netherlands and Japan.

Drops in sales were seen in significant markets including Portugal, Germany, France and China.

Read more: Hospitality sector awaits EU youth mobility scheme decision

By product category, only fortified wine saw a drop in export value with a –6.3% slump which includes Spanish sherries. In terms of bulk wines Germany overtook France as the largest bulk importer of wines from Spain.

From a volume perspective, bag-in-box wine saw growth, with a +5.8% uplift seen, as did non-sparkling bottled wine’s export volume, which grew 2.7%. All other categories saw a drop in export volume which included a concerning –7% drop in volume of bulk wine being exported globally from Spain.









