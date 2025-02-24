Hospitality sector awaits EU youth mobility scheme decision

By Hamish Graham

Recent reports indicate the UK government could introduce an Australia-style youth mobility scheme for EU citizens as part of efforts to reset post-Brexit relations. The decision could have significant implications for the hospitality sector which has faced recruitment challenges since Brexit.

Thousands of young EU workers and students, aged 18 to 30, would be able to come and live and work in the UK as part of the scheme, which could potentially be a recruitment boon for the UK hospitality sector. The scheme would allow EU workers to stay for two years, with a possibility of a one-year extension.

Amid the announcement of a potential scheme by the EU last April, hospitality leaders were very keen to see the initiative introduced. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality (UKH) was one of that chorus who believed the scheme would have a positive impact on the trade. Nicholls was happy to hear Keir Starmer's government is now considering the scheme's implementation too.

“UKHospitality has long called for the Government to pursue youth mobility schemes with appropriate countries to support the hospitality sector and work alongside our predominantly domestic workforce. An expanded workforce holds manifold benefits for the industry, including helping to alleviate staff shortages, upskill our domestic workforce, helping businesses to thrive, and delivering even richer experiences for our customers.

“However, the benefits of such schemes go beyond just economics – they provide opportunities to share diverse cultures, new techniques and cuisines, which enrich the hospitality sector and our communities,” she commented.

Richard Bigg, founder and director of Camino restaurant group, also sees the decision as a step in the right direction for hospitality.

He said: "This would be brilliant news for hospitality as well as agriculture and beyond in the UK, as well as allowing young people to get work experience abroad and understand each others’ cultures better."

Although the scheme would be a significant step in defrosting UK-EU relations, it is likely the number of arrivals would be more limited compared to pre-Brexit levels, with the Home Office likely capping the number over concerns regarding total immigration numbers. One recent report in The Times suggested that this figure could be around 70,000.

The scheme would be a reciprocal arrangement allowing Brits to work in Europe under similar conditions.

The plans were tabled by British negotiators ahead of a key UK-EU summit taking place in London on May 19.









