Premiere Napa Valley auction raises $3.3mn

By Hamish Graham

The 2025 Premiere Napa Valley auction raised $3.3m via the sale of lots for the region's 2023 vintage. The auction's performance represented a 10% increase compared to last year's event. The proceeds from the auction directly support Napa Valley Vintners’ programmes which aim to promote and protect the region’s wines.

The increased auction total came about thanks to eager bidding for the wines from what is reported to be a strong vintage for the region, as well as a greater number of both lots and participants at this year’s event.

The auction’s performance can also act as a good indicator of the health of the fine wine trade as a whole. Nick Pegna, global head of wines and spirits at Sotheby's, the auction house that conducted the auction, is optimistic that the 2023 vintage's performance spells good things for the trade in the coming year.

“This auction is often a great bell-weather for the wider wine market and it's heartening to see signs of increased positivity from these results. It’s a real testament that even during a tough market Napa Valley’s most passionate supporters enthusiastically raised their paddles. It’s always a pleasure to take part in this auction," he commented.

The top 20 red wines lots sold at the event included those from Simon Family Estate, The Mascot and Quintessa, among a host of other well know wineries. The top five white wine lots included Hudson, Schramsberg Vineyards and Vineyard 7 & 8.

President and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners, Linda Reiff, was buoyed by the event’s results and is keen for it to be a positive first step for Napa’s 2023 vintage.

"The opportunity to come together at Premiere has been truly inspiring, and we’re thrilled with this year’s auction results. The support shown speaks volumes about the dedication of our trade partners and the exceptional quality of the 2023 vintage. It’s been a privilege to be surrounded by so many passionate people who share a love for Napa Valley.”









