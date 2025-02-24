Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Premiere Napa Valley auction raises $3.3mn

By Hamish Graham
Published:  24 February, 2025

The 2025 Premiere Napa Valley auction raised $3.3m via the sale of lots for the region's 2023 vintage. The auction's performance represented a 10% increase compared to last year's event. The proceeds from the auction directly support Napa Valley Vintners’ programmes which aim to promote and protect the region’s wines.

The increased auction total came about thanks to eager bidding for the wines from what is reported to be a strong vintage for the region, as well as a greater number of both lots and participants at this year’s event.

The auction’s performance can also act as a good indicator of the health of the fine wine trade as a whole. Nick Pegna, global head of wines and spirits at Sotheby's, the auction house that conducted the auction, is optimistic that the 2023 vintage's performance spells good things for the trade in the coming year.

“This auction is often a great bell-weather for the wider wine market and it's heartening to see signs of increased positivity from these results. It’s a real testament that even during a tough market Napa Valley’s most passionate supporters enthusiastically raised their paddles. It’s always a pleasure to take part in this auction," he commented.

The top 20 red wines lots sold at the event included those from Simon Family Estate, The Mascot and Quintessa, among a host of other well know wineries. The top five white wine lots included Hudson, Schramsberg Vineyards and Vineyard 7 & 8.

President and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners, Linda Reiff, was buoyed by the event’s results and is keen for it to be a positive first step for Napa’s 2023 vintage.

"The opportunity to come together at Premiere has been truly inspiring, and we’re thrilled with this year’s auction results. The support shown speaks volumes about the dedication of our trade partners and the exceptional quality of the 2023 vintage. It’s been a privilege to be surrounded by so many passionate people who share a love for Napa Valley.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic announces new lead for commerci...

Hallgarten flies high with Middle East t...

Friday read: Talking innovation and open...

Kingsland Drinks announces Sarah Baldwin...

IWC unveils bolstered leadership team

Freixenet Copestick appoints Maria Lopez...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95