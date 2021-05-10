Subscriber login Close [x]
Wine Lister adds 650 wines

By Lisa Riley
Published:  10 May, 2021

Wine Lister has added 650 new wines onto its interactive fine wine information website.

The addition expands Wine Lister’s online data collection to 4,450 wines, and over 40,000 wine-vintages. 

Burgundy represents 36% of the new selection, with more cuvées added from the likes of Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Cécile Tremblay, Benjamin Leroux, and more. 

A further 42 wines (6%) are added to the already-established set of Bordeaux properties featured, including Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnels, Cambon La Pelouse and Château Malescasse. 

Italy’s hoard grows by 24%, with most additions coming from Piedmont (such as Arnaldo Rivera Barolo), as well as Tuscany and Sicily. 

Moreover, Wine Lister has also expanded its New World portfolio, as 10% of new additions are Californian including rising estates such as Littorai, Quintessa, Bevan, and Cardinale.

“As Wine Lister enters its fifth year in business, we continue to grow and enhance its offering based on our information hub,” said Chloe Ashton, Wine Lister’s COO.

“The latest addition of wines to our database aims to encourage wider and deeper exploration, and open up our consulting services to rising star regions, appellations, and producers. We look forward to harnessing the power data can deliver through more analytical and strategic solutions in the fine wine space,” she said.  

The latest additions will also be filtered through the buy recommendation tool, WL MUST BUY, evaluating a wine’s quality and value within its vintage and appellation. 

Founded in May 2016 by wine journalist, Ella Lister, and acquired by French media giant, Groupe Figaro in 2020, Wine Lister collaborates with top producers, regional associations, merchants, and collectors to deliver a variety of analytical and strategic solutions. 

The online platform provides vintage-level scores and prices, interactive wine and vintage comparison charts and in-depth regional reports.

